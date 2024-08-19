Spiros Maliagros Sells 2,464 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,949.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.
- On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.
- On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.
AlTi Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
