Spiros Maliagros Sells 2,464 Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $10,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,949.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

