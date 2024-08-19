Square Token Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Square Token has a market capitalization of $88,195.52 and approximately $1.05 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04090848 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars.

