Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Acquires $1,908,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $1,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,775,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,323,555.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 525,408 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $845,906.88.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 500,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,000,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 200,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $316,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $387,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00.

Standard BioTools Price Performance

Shares of Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $655.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34. Standard BioTools Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,780 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $5,103,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

