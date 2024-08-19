Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 32,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 24,854 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $7.18. 8,066,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893,851. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

