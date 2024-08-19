StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Up 8.2 %
Shares of MHH opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
