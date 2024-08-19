StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of MHH opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

