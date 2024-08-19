StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:LGL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
