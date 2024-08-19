StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

