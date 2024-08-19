StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49. Ashford has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

