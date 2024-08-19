StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 7.5 %
IPDN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.
About Professional Diversity Network
