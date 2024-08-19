StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 7.5 %

IPDN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 13.11. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.