StockNews.com Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to “Buy”

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $44.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,479 shares of company stock worth $1,484,022 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

