StockNews.com Upgrades GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Buy

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

GMS stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. GMS has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GMS by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in GMS by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in GMS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

