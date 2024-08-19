StockNews.com Upgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Hold

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on RYN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

