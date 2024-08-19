Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Buys 191 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after buying an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $112.92. 535,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

