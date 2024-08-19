Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess Midstream worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 1,500,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $51,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 2.1 %

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 805,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $27.57 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.6677 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.81%.

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.