Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.92. 2,292,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.28. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.