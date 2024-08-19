Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,986 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,306. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

