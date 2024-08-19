Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Streakk (STKK) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $81,045.97 and $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Profile

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00812182 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

