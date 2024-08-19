Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.97

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.97 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 240187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

