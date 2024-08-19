SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
SunOpta Stock Up 1.3 %
STKL stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.