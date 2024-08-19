SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

SunOpta Stock Up 1.3 %

STKL stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $745.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,064,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 56,560 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,718 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 523,830 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SunOpta by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,971,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 857,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.