Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Super League Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Super League Enterprise stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
Insider Activity at Super League Enterprise
In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,219.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Super League Enterprise
Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super League Enterprise
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.