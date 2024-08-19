Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Super League Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Super League Enterprise stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Super League Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Insider Activity at Super League Enterprise

In related news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,219.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super League Enterprise

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super League Enterprise stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 3.84% of Super League Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

