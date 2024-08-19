Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 4.8%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $595.28 and last traded at $598.81. Approximately 2,694,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,251,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $628.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $768.19 and a 200 day moving average of $842.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

