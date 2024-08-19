Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Superior Plus

Superior Plus Price Performance

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.