TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRP. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

TRP traded up C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$61.22. 677,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,381,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a one year low of C$44.70 and a one year high of C$61.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. In related news, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total transaction of C$71,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,101.56. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Insiders sold 29,111 shares of company stock worth $1,588,460 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

