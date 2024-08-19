TD Cowen Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $85.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.