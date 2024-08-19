TD Securities Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Price Performance

Cineplex Company Profile

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$10.54 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The company has a market cap of C$671.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.16.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.