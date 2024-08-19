TD Securities Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.