TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $133.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

