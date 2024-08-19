Ted Scartz Sells 2,985 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.98. 326,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,696. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.15.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 22.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

