Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 241,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 387,081 shares.The stock last traded at $238.77 and had previously closed at $239.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Teleflex by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.