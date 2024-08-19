Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.12. 53,644,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,032,406. The company has a market cap of $705.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $190.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

