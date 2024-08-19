The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.61. 1,213,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.