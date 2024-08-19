The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $40.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.08.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 142.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

