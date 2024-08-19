The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Lowered by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.85. 11,540,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,463. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.