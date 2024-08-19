The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.19. 1,329,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,116. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $112.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

