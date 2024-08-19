The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $240,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Hershey by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.47.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.17. 1,076,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $219.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,912.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.