The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,387. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $360.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

