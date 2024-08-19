The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

PG stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $397.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

