The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Sells $310,902.90 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Laura Schenkein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. 2,469,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 256.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $102.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

