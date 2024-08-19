Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $370.63 million and $3.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035713 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,652,865,394 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.