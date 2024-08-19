Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

TITN stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,805,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter worth about $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 118.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

