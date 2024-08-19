Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.37 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($19.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.91) by ($9.37), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

TNXP stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

