TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLD

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $87,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in TopBuild by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in TopBuild by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $372.12 on Monday. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.