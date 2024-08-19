Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $960,000. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 50.7% in the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 240.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $183.70. 242,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

