Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 54,913 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 40,605 put options.

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vale by 395.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,152,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,889,000 after buying an additional 5,707,969 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after buying an additional 3,261,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vale by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vale by 27.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,853,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $10.51. 45,921,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,480,682. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

