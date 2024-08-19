Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TT traded up $4.25 on Monday, hitting $345.55. 258,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

