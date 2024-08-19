Truist Financial Increases EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $46.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.