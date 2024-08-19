Truist Financial Raises AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $30.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of ANAB opened at $34.00 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

