U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

