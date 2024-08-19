U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.79.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
