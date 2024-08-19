Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.99. 5,375,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,070. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.47.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

