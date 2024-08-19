UBS Group Boosts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $30.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

