UBS Group Boosts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $30.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASTS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
