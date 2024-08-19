UBS Group Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $125.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.45.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $258,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,440,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,454,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

